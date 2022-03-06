Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 4,455 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $16,187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,070,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,604,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

