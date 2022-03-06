Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

