Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.
In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.