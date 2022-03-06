Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

