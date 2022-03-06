Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 35.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 45.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 340.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 49.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 685.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

