WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of WW stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WW International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

