X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of XYF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 0.83. X Financial has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in X Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in X Financial during the third quarter worth $190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in X Financial by 10,541.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X Financial during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in X Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

