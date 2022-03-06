Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 45040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.39.
Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
