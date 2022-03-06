Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 45040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

