Ycash (YEC) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $21,703.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00290137 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00086703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,311,269 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

