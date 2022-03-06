Yun-Lung Chen Sells 19,241 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

