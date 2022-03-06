Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $582.24 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
