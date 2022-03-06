Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $582.24 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

