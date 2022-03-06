Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $546.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.60 million and the lowest is $530.00 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.93. 209,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average is $225.52. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.