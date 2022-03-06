Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.95. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.72. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

