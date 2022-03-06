Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.67. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock worth $13,739,901 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $151.67 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.97.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

