Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $8.52 on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. 1,562,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.