Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTC stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

