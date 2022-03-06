Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will announce $3.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the lowest is $3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $15.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.94. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

