Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amdocs by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

