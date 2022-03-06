Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

EXPE stock opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.