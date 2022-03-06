Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PRTS opened at $7.95 on Friday. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

