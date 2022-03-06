Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FORG opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

