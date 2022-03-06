Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

ECVT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 401,138 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

