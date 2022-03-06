Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have underperformed the industry in the past year. The trend is likely to continue as it reported lackluster earnings in fourth-quarter 2021. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis due to low margins in the Renewables segment. Margins were affected by increased field costs owing to supply-chain disruptions and intense inflation on structural steel in solar canopy racking projects. The company expects the market environment to be dynamic for at least the first half of 2022 as inflation, labor, transportation, and pandemic challenges persist. Nevertheless, net sales surpassed the consensus mark and increased from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Strong demand across the business and robust long-term fundamentals support growth.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 76,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,739 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

