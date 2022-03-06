Zacks Investment Research Lowers Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

