Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $940.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $838.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $952.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $926.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

