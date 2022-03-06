Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Portage Biotech stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

