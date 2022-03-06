Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.75

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 35416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $568.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating ) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

