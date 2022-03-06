Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.91 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $21.63 million and $3.91 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00104187 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

