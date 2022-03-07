-$0.12 EPS Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,435. The company has a market capitalization of $267.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.42.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.