-$0.12 EPS Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,435. The company has a market capitalization of $267.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

