$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

