-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUMA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.