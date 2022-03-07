$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AINV stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.