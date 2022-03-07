$1.05 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.24. Garmin reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. 55,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,477. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.15.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.