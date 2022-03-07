$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of HOG traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. 82,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.