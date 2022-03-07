10,001 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
MMT stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $6.65.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.