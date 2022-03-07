10,001 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MMT stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.