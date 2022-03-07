1,484 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

SCHJ opened at $49.32 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

