1,528 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.78 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

