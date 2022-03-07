$16.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will announce $16.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.74 million and the lowest is $16.47 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

