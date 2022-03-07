17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

CBSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,654. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.62.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

