184,362 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 184,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $66,382,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ON stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.
ON Profile (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.