1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

