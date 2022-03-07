$2.10 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Hershey reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

HSY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.11. 91,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,123. Hershey has a 1 year low of $146.06 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

