$231.97 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will report $231.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.03 million and the lowest is $228.90 million. Life Storage posted sales of $171.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $962.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.40 million to $987.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,684,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

