2,797 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.
NYSE:TTE traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.82. 361,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,751. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 55.06%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
