$300.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will report $300.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.93 million to $326.04 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $301.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 118.58%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.