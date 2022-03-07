3,123 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $8.27 on Monday, reaching $227.54. 62,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,105. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $207.14 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day moving average of $250.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

