315,000 Shares in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWCBU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of TWCBU stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

