4,060 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

