4,161 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 30.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

