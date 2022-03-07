44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,298 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $468.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $295.16 and a 52 week high of $472.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

