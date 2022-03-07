44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 98.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 20,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after buying an additional 1,304,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

FOX stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

